Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $3.83 Million Stock Position in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 134,776 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,390 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $3,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 11.2% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 170,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,451,000 after buying an additional 17,267 shares in the last quarter. Dendur Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 6.3% during the third quarter. Dendur Capital LP now owns 3,367,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,400,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Bennicas & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Bennicas & Associates Inc. now owns 16,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 5.2% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 304,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,722,000 after purchasing an additional 15,098 shares in the last quarter. 97.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ELAN opened at $26.25 on Monday. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 1 year low of $24.15 and a 1 year high of $37.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.43 and a 200-day moving average of $28.88.

Elanco Animal Health ( NYSE:ELAN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 6.59% and a negative net margin of 9.91%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Elanco Animal Health news, Director R David Hoover bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.66 per share, for a total transaction of $143,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 6.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ELAN shares. Barclays lifted their price target on Elanco Animal Health from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Elanco Animal Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Elanco Animal Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.43.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

