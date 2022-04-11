The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Shares Acquired by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,181 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $4,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CLX. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in Clorox by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 18,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in Clorox by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 24,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,224,000 after purchasing an additional 3,752 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its position in Clorox by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 5,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in Clorox by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 49,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares during the period. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd lifted its position in Clorox by 259.2% during the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 4,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 3,349 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Clorox alerts:

NYSE:CLX opened at $146.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.62, a PEG ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 0.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $142.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.66. The Clorox Company has a 1-year low of $127.02 and a 1-year high of $196.65.

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 86.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be issued a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 26th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. Clorox’s payout ratio is 233.17%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CLX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Clorox in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Clorox from $163.00 to $148.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Clorox from $154.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Clorox from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $148.31.

Clorox Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brand names; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brand names; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand name; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brand names in the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.