Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD) Shares Sold by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,241 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 804 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vodafone Group Public were worth $287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new stake in Vodafone Group Public in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vodafone Group Public in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its stake in Vodafone Group Public by 1,311.5% in the 4th quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 2,216 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,059 shares during the period. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VOD stock opened at $16.98 on Monday. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a 12 month low of $14.53 and a 12 month high of $20.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.17.

VOD has been the subject of several research reports. Argus cut shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 230 ($3.02) to GBX 225 ($2.95) in a research note on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 165 ($2.16) to GBX 155 ($2.03) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.92.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

