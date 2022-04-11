Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) Stake Reduced by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 178,412 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,620 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned about 0.39% of Granite Construction worth $6,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Granite Construction by 47,725.0% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 997,152 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,437,000 after purchasing an additional 995,067 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Granite Construction by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 684,801 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,084,000 after purchasing an additional 180,461 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Granite Construction in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,528,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Granite Construction by 180.7% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 121,131 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,791,000 after purchasing an additional 77,984 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Granite Construction in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,850,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Granite Construction alerts:

GVA has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Granite Construction in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Granite Construction from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Sidoti assumed coverage on Granite Construction in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company.

Shares of Granite Construction stock opened at $31.40 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 224.30 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.02. Granite Construction Incorporated has a 12-month low of $27.84 and a 12-month high of $44.31.

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The construction company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $683.20 million for the quarter. Granite Construction had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 0.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Granite Construction Incorporated will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Granite Construction’s payout ratio is currently 371.46%.

Granite Construction Company Profile (Get Rating)

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor and a construction materials producer in the United States. It operates through two segments, Construction and Materials segments. The Construction segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, marine ports, dams, reservoirs, aqueducts, infrastructure, and site development for use by the public.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Granite Construction Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Construction and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.