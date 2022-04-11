Fifth Third Bancorp Cuts Holdings in CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP)

Fifth Third Bancorp decreased its position in shares of CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,979 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 311 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in CMC Materials were worth $2,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of CMC Materials by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,561 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of CMC Materials by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 3,491 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CMC Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,863,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CMC Materials by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 85,575 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,404,000 after acquiring an additional 2,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP bought a new position in shares of CMC Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.47% of the company’s stock.

CMC Materials stock opened at $175.29 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $184.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $164.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. CMC Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $119.19 and a fifty-two week high of $197.00.

CMC Materials ( NASDAQ:CCMP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.31. CMC Materials had a negative net margin of 5.91% and a positive return on equity of 22.85%. The firm had revenue of $317.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that CMC Materials, Inc. will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 22nd. CMC Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently -73.60%.

CCMP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup raised shares of CMC Materials from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $130.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, December 17th. Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of CMC Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. CL King downgraded shares of CMC Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CMC Materials in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho downgraded shares of CMC Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $197.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.88.

CMC Materials, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable materials to semiconductor manufacturers, and pipeline and adjacent industry customers in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates in two segments, Electronic Materials and Performance Materials.

