Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Lowers Stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,256 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 14,526 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $6,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GILD. Wolf Group Capital Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 128,271 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,314,000 after acquiring an additional 85,514 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the third quarter worth about $8,758,000. Cpwm LLC raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 24.6% in the third quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 31,240 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,182,000 after purchasing an additional 6,163 shares in the last quarter. WBI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 46,422 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,249,000 after purchasing an additional 4,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meyer Handelman Co. raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 0.9% in the third quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 423,424 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,576,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. 79.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GILD opened at $62.30 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $60.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.36. The firm has a market cap of $78.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.40. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.19 and a 52 week high of $74.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.84). The firm had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.64 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 45.27%. Gilead Sciences’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.19 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.23%.

GILD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Argus upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $73.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.63.

In other news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 3,634 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.24, for a total transaction of $211,644.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 14,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total transaction of $963,740.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,386 shares of company stock worth $1,283,423. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

