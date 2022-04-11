iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lessened its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 784 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $5,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWF. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 486.7% in the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 88 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Barnett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $32,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 605.0% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $44,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $269.62 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $269.14. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $244.16 and a 12-month high of $311.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.