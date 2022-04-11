Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $4.54 Million Stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,306 shares of the company’s stock after selling 706 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Key Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6,366.7% during the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 297.8% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $49,000.

Shares of NASDAQ IEI opened at $120.30 on Monday. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $120.19 and a 12 month high of $132.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.15.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th were paid a dividend of $0.097 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 1st. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. This is a positive change from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile (Get Rating)

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

