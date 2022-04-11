H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) Expected to Post Earnings of $3.51 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $3.51 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for H&R Block’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.50 to $3.53. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that H&R Block will report full year earnings of $2.93 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.87 to $2.99. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.95 to $3.25. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover H&R Block.

Get H&R Block alerts:

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.28) by $0.26. H&R Block had a net margin of 22.84% and a negative return on equity of 665.97%. The firm had revenue of $158.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.09) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently commented on HRB. StockNews.com began coverage on H&R Block in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of H&R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

NYSE HRB opened at $26.63 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.23 and its 200 day moving average is $24.40. H&R Block has a fifty-two week low of $21.08 and a fifty-two week high of $26.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.80, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 5.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.76.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.05%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HRB. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,659,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,858,000 after buying an additional 2,932,437 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in H&R Block by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,904,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,098,000 after purchasing an additional 262,017 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 139.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,503,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458,897 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of H&R Block by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,395,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,433,000 after purchasing an additional 190,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of H&R Block by 1.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,331,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,303,000 after purchasing an additional 34,400 shares in the last quarter. 90.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

H&R Block Company Profile (Get Rating)

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax preparation and other services. The firm offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees. It also develops and markets DIY income tax preparation software online, as well as through third-party retail stores and direct mail, and provides DIY tax services, including federal and state income tax returns, access to tax tips, advice, and tax-related news, use of calculators for tax planning, and error checking and electronic filing.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on H&R Block (HRB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for H&R Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&R Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.