Brokerages Expect Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) to Post -$0.57 EPS

Brokerages expect Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Rating) to announce ($0.57) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Stitch Fix’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.67) to ($0.40). Stitch Fix posted earnings of ($0.18) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 216.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stitch Fix will report full year earnings of ($1.38) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.66) to ($1.02). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.21) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.98) to ($0.57). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Stitch Fix.

Get Stitch Fix alerts:

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.28). Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 1.37% and a negative return on equity of 6.58%. The firm had revenue of $516.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.20) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

SFIX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $25.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Stitch Fix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Stitch Fix in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $20.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $14.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stitch Fix currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.95.

Shares of SFIX stock opened at $10.04 on Monday. Stitch Fix has a 1 year low of $8.75 and a 1 year high of $69.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.62 and a beta of 1.81.

In related news, major shareholder Working Capital Advisors (Uk) purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.10 per share, for a total transaction of $1,610,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have acquired 400,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,576,500 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 27.01% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its holdings in Stitch Fix by 162.8% in the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in Stitch Fix during the 3rd quarter worth about $80,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Stitch Fix during the 3rd quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, Claybrook Capital LLC bought a new position in Stitch Fix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

Stitch Fix Company Profile (Get Rating)

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile application in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Stitch Fix (SFIX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Stitch Fix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stitch Fix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.