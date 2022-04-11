RFG Advisory LLC Sells 246 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

RFG Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,357 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 246 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $977,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Accenture by 111.1% in the fourth quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Accenture by 115.6% during the fourth quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 97 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Accenture by 137.2% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Accenture alerts:

In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total value of $510,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 5,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.40, for a total transaction of $1,776,541.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,046 shares of company stock valued at $10,551,684 in the last three months. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Accenture from $440.00 to $368.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $433.00 to $368.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $360.00 to $378.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $390.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Accenture presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $383.35.

Accenture stock opened at $338.92 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $328.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $349.93. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $276.88 and a 1-year high of $417.37. The stock has a market cap of $214.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.24.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.67 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 31.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.03 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 10.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.11%.

About Accenture (Get Rating)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.