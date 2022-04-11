RFG Advisory LLC Has $663,000 Stock Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

RFG Advisory LLC lessened its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,324 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 827 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $663,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DUK. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 17.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,794,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $572,012,000 after buying an additional 867,051 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 5.0% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 13,140 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 21,663 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,114,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Louis E. Renjel sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.32, for a total transaction of $129,116.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 3,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total value of $415,468.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,852 shares of company stock valued at $3,549,183. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Duke Energy from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Duke Energy from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup started coverage on Duke Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Bank of America upgraded Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $108.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Duke Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.33.

Shares of DUK opened at $115.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.89. Duke Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $95.48 and a 52-week high of $115.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.81 billion, a PE ratio of 23.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.35.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 15.57%. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

