Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 4,116 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,116 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $7,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the third quarter valued at $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 62.3% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 632.1% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

TTWO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush decreased their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $222.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $235.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Bank of America started coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.06.

Take-Two Interactive Software stock opened at $141.31 on Monday. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.54 and a 52 week high of $195.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.31 billion, a PE ratio of 31.33, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $165.62.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.31. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 15.40%. The company had revenue of $866.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $867.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

About Take-Two Interactive Software (Get Rating)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, Social Point, and Playdots labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.