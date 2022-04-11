Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $49.99 Million Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,458 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,483 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up about 0.9% of Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $49,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Home Depot by 84.7% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,983,358 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,307,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826,227 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Home Depot by 104.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,147,694 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,054,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611,109 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $440,559,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Home Depot by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,903,692 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,937,946,000 after purchasing an additional 605,827 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Home Depot by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,417,943 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,122,117,000 after acquiring an additional 521,895 shares in the last quarter. 69.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:HD opened at $311.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $329.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $360.86. The company has a market cap of $321.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.04. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $293.59 and a 52-week high of $420.61.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.01. Home Depot had a return on equity of 2,082.76% and a net margin of 10.87%. The business had revenue of $35.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.74 earnings per share. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.97%.

In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 504 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.80, for a total transaction of $156,139.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on HD shares. Raymond James cut their price target on Home Depot from $420.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $413.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $380.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Gordon Haskett decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $385.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $387.08.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

