Austin Private Wealth LLC Sells 891 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Austin Private Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 17.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,082 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 891 shares during the period. Austin Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 9.1% in the third quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 114,242 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $6,170,000 after buying an additional 9,484 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 31.0% during the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 1,858,570 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $100,381,000 after purchasing an additional 440,101 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.2% during the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 357,481 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $19,308,000 after purchasing an additional 7,828 shares during the period. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.4% during the third quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,483 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,565,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011 shares during the period. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 19.6% during the third quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,351 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,801,000 after purchasing an additional 5,464 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VZ opened at $53.53 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $224.71 billion, a PE ratio of 10.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.64. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.69 and a 1 year high of $59.85.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $34.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.98 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 16.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 48.03%.

In other news, CEO Hans Erik Vestberg acquired 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $52.55 per share, with a total value of $998,450.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $81,016.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VZ. Tigress Financial upped their target price on Verizon Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $62.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Verizon Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.20.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

