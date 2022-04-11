RFG Advisory LLC Takes $52,000 Position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO)

RFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 1,755.5% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,589 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 7,180 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $75,000. Capula Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $3.27 on Monday. Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.76 and a twelve month high of $10.37. The company has a current ratio of 6.82, a quick ratio of 6.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.25.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:INO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.17). Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 62.49% and a negative net margin of 17,104.84%. The company had revenue of $0.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 85.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

INO has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Bank of America raised Inovio Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $8.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.25.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA medicines to treat and protect people from diseases associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), cancer, and infectious diseases. Its DNA medicines platform uses precisely designed SynCon that identify and optimize the DNA sequence of the target antigen, as well as CELLECTRA smart devices technology that facilitates delivery of the DNA plasmids.

