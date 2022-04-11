TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) Stake Lowered by BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S reduced its stake in shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,007 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 620 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in TELUS were worth $307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of TELUS by 134.8% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,174 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of TELUS by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,952 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of TELUS by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,448 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TELUS by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,965 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TELUS in the 3rd quarter valued at $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.75% of the company’s stock.

Get TELUS alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on TU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of TELUS from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of TELUS from C$33.00 to C$34.50 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of TELUS from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. TD Securities lowered shares of TELUS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of TELUS from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.55.

TU opened at $27.40 on Monday. TELUS Co. has a one year low of $20.36 and a one year high of $27.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.65.

TELUS (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). TELUS had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 8.98%. The company had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. TELUS’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that TELUS Co. will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $0.258 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.29%.

About TELUS (Get Rating)

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network revenue; equipment sales from mobile technologies; data services revenues, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; customer care and business services; healthcare solutions; and home and business security, agriculture, voice, and other telecommunications services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.