Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 12th.

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund stock opened at $13.44 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.02 and its 200 day moving average is $15.25. Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund has a 1-year low of $12.50 and a 1-year high of $17.09.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHY. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 22,165 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 22,697 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 5,707 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 56,167 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $909,000 after acquiring an additional 8,955 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund by 213.0% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 44,164 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 30,056 shares during the period.

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's.

