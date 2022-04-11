Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CCD) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.20

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CCD – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.195 per share on Wednesday, April 20th. This represents a $2.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCD opened at $25.48 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.03. Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund has a one year low of $23.21 and a one year high of $33.80.

Get Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund alerts:

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 878,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,671,000 after purchasing an additional 82,500 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 193,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,886,000 after purchasing an additional 10,544 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 114,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,604,000 after purchasing an additional 5,984 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund by 54.7% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 22,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 7,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $363,000.

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a portfolio of convertible securities, investment grade and below investment grade bonds, loans, equity-linked notes, and floating rate securities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.