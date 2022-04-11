Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSE:FOF)

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be given a dividend of 0.087 per share on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 12th.

FOF stock opened at $12.50 on Monday. Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund has a fifty-two week low of $11.94 and a fifty-two week high of $15.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.69.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FOF. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 168,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,495,000 after purchasing an additional 5,327 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 69.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 130,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,781,000 after buying an additional 53,715 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $492,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $273,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $158,000.

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc is a close-ended fund of funds launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in funds investing in public equity markets. It also invests in funds investing in convertible securities, preferred securities, high yield securities and real estate, energy, utility, and other equity or income-oriented strategies.

