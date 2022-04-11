Advent Convertible and Income Fund (NYSE:AVK) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.12

Advent Convertible and Income Fund (NYSE:AVK – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.117 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th.

AVK stock opened at $14.79 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.54. Advent Convertible and Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $14.04 and a fifty-two week high of $19.91.

Get Advent Convertible and Income Fund alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Advent Convertible and Income Fund by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 490,096 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,444,000 after acquiring an additional 55,069 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Advent Convertible and Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $951,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Advent Convertible and Income Fund by 59.4% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 96,447 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 35,955 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advent Convertible and Income Fund in the third quarter valued at $625,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Advent Convertible and Income Fund by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 434,447 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,020,000 after buying an additional 27,082 shares during the last quarter.

Advent Claymore Convertible Securities and Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Advent Capital Management, LLC. The fund primarily invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Advent Convertible and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advent Convertible and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.