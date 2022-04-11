Analysts Set Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) Price Target at $61.40

Shares of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $61.40.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Beacon Roofing Supply from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Beacon Roofing Supply in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Beacon Roofing Supply from $69.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Beacon Roofing Supply from $58.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th.

In other Beacon Roofing Supply news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, acquired 107,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $55.84 per share, with a total value of $6,000,343.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Clement Munroe Best III sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BECN. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 175.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 550,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,695,000 after buying an additional 350,228 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 143.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 97,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,206,000 after purchasing an additional 57,557 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply during the third quarter valued at approximately $267,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply during the third quarter valued at approximately $13,264,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 26.7% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 55,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,634,000 after purchasing an additional 11,618 shares during the period.

BECN stock opened at $55.79 on Friday. Beacon Roofing Supply has a 1-year low of $46.62 and a 1-year high of $63.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $58.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.90 and a beta of 1.91.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply had a return on equity of 23.98% and a net margin of 3.56%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Beacon Roofing Supply will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers. It offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.

