FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) Increases Dividend to $0.21 Per Share

FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV – Get Rating) announced an annual dividend on Monday, March 14th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.205 per share on Friday, May 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 12th. This is an increase from FinVolution Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.17.

FinVolution Group has a dividend payout ratio of 14.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Get FinVolution Group alerts:

NYSE:FINV opened at $3.90 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.03. FinVolution Group has a 52-week low of $2.68 and a 52-week high of $10.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.03.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in FinVolution Group by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 35,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,505 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in FinVolution Group by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 115,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in FinVolution Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in FinVolution Group by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 111,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in FinVolution Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

FINV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group downgraded FinVolution Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.60 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on FinVolution Group from $7.27 to $3.27 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.82.

FinVolution Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

FinVolution Group, an investment holding company, operates an online consumer finance marketplace in the People's Republic of China. It operates a fintech platform that connects underserved individual borrowers with financial institutions. The company's platform provides standard and other loan products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FinVolution Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FinVolution Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.