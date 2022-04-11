J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) PT Lowered to $220.00

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at KeyCorp from $230.00 to $220.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective points to a potential upside of 27.04% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays raised J.B. Hunt Transport Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Vertical Research upgraded J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $198.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $233.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $203.00 to $187.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $206.05.

Get J.B. Hunt Transport Services alerts:

JBHT opened at $173.18 on Monday. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 52-week low of $155.11 and a 52-week high of $218.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $18.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $196.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $194.14.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services ( NASDAQ:JBHT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.29. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 6.25%. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 8.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Bradley W. Hicks sold 800 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.94, for a total value of $163,952.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 1,765 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.34, for a total transaction of $343,010.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,038 shares of company stock worth $1,563,251. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 20,698 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 12.3% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 4,399 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $883,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. American Trust bought a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the fourth quarter worth $4,432,000. BOKF NA raised its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 22,396 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,578,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the fourth quarter worth $143,713,000. Institutional investors own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.