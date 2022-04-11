SVB Leerink Cuts Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) Price Target to $3.00

Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY – Get Rating) had its price target cut by stock analysts at SVB Leerink from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 5.96% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on RUBY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rubius Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Rubius Therapeutics from $40.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Rubius Therapeutics from $15.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price target on Rubius Therapeutics from $25.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Rubius Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.60.

Get Rubius Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of RUBY stock opened at $3.19 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.20. The company has a current ratio of 6.63, a quick ratio of 6.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $287.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 2.48. Rubius Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.00 and a twelve month high of $29.94.

Rubius Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RUBY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.03). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.50) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Rubius Therapeutics will post -2.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Pablo J. Cagnoni sold 6,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.57, for a total transaction of $44,216.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 55.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rubius Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Rubius Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Rubius Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Rubius Therapeutics by 70.8% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 12,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 5,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in Rubius Therapeutics by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 14,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. 96.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rubius Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of red cell therapeutics (RCTs) for the treatment of patients with severe diseases. The company is developing RTX-240 and RTX-224 for the treatment of solid tumors cancer; and RTX-aAPC to treat cancers. It is also developing RTX-321 for the treatment of HPV-positive tumors; and RTX-T1D for treating type 1 diabetes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rubius Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rubius Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.