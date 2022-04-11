Berenberg Bank Trims Pets at Home Group (LON:PETS) Target Price to GBX 510

Pets at Home Group (LON:PETSGet Rating) had its price target cut by Berenberg Bank from GBX 570 ($7.48) to GBX 510 ($6.69) in a research report released on Friday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on PETS. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Pets at Home Group in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Pets at Home Group from GBX 450 ($5.90) to GBX 370 ($4.85) and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Pets at Home Group from GBX 555 ($7.28) to GBX 430 ($5.64) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pets at Home Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 497.86 ($6.53).

Shares of PETS opened at GBX 334.52 ($4.39) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £1.67 billion and a PE ratio of 13.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 379.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.13. Pets at Home Group has a 12 month low of GBX 320 ($4.20) and a 12 month high of GBX 524.50 ($6.88).

Pets at Home Group Plc engages in the specialist omnichannel retailing of pet food, pet related products, and pet accessories in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail, Vet Group, and Central. The company offers a range of pet foods for dogs, cats, small animals, fish, reptiles, and birds.

