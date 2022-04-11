AG.L (LON:AG) Stock Rating Upgraded by Berenberg Bank

AG.L (LON:AG – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at Berenberg Bank to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 660 ($8.66) price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of GBX 580 ($7.61).

Several other research firms have also issued reports on AG. Barclays upped their target price on AG.L from GBX 500 ($6.56) to GBX 517 ($6.78) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of AG.L in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AG.L has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 586.75 ($7.70).

About AG.L

First Majestic is a publicly traded mining company focused on silver production in Mexico and is aggressively pursuing the development of its existing mineral property assets. The Company presently owns and operates the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine, the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine and the La Encantada Silver Mine.

