Analysts Anticipate Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) to Announce $0.34 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.34 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Halliburton’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.34 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.35. Halliburton reported earnings of $0.19 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 78.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Halliburton will report full year earnings of $1.81 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.69 to $1.98. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.14 to $2.87. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Halliburton.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Halliburton from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Halliburton from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Halliburton from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Halliburton in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Halliburton from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.37.

In other news, insider Mark Richard sold 16,318 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.15, for a total value of $540,941.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Charles Jr. Geer sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $122,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 190,772 shares of company stock worth $6,384,607. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HAL. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. City State Bank purchased a new stake in Halliburton during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Halliburton during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in Halliburton by 265.3% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Halliburton during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 75.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HAL opened at $39.94 on Monday. Halliburton has a 12 month low of $17.82 and a 12 month high of $40.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.90 and its 200-day moving average is $28.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.97 billion, a PE ratio of 24.50 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. This is a boost from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. Halliburton’s payout ratio is presently 29.45%.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

