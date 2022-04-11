5,580 Shares in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) Acquired by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,580 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 70.9% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 651 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 104.4% during the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 836 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank purchased a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GSK opened at $46.64 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.51. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 12-month low of $35.85 and a 12-month high of $46.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.55 billion, a PE ratio of 19.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

GlaxoSmithKline ( NYSE:GSK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.06. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 26.33% and a net margin of 12.90%. The firm had revenue of $12.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This is a positive change from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.27%. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 99.17%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, February 28th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. DZ Bank cut GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

