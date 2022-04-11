RFG Advisory LLC Has $234,000 Stock Position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,289 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 298.4% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 54.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Norwegian Cruise Line alerts:

NCLH opened at $19.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 1 year low of $14.90 and a 1 year high of $33.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.34.

Norwegian Cruise Line ( NYSE:NCLH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.69) by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $487.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $596.21 million. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 87.97% and a negative net margin of 695.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4977.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.33) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -2.08 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NCLH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Macquarie dropped their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Citigroup cut shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Norwegian Cruise Line presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.38.

About Norwegian Cruise Line (Get Rating)

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.