RFG Advisory LLC Buys Shares of 5,269 FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

RFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Argent Advisors Inc. raised its position in FirstEnergy by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 25,997 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares during the last quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in FirstEnergy in the fourth quarter valued at about $438,000. Spreng Capital Management Inc. raised its position in FirstEnergy by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its position in FirstEnergy by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 220,472 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,169,000 after purchasing an additional 8,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 120,372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,006,000 after acquiring an additional 9,301 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FE opened at $47.47 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.56. FirstEnergy Corp. has a one year low of $34.54 and a one year high of $47.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

FirstEnergy ( NYSE:FE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 11.52%. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. Equities analysts expect that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.38%.

FE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Evercore ISI upgraded FirstEnergy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on FirstEnergy from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on FirstEnergy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, FirstEnergy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.75.

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission, and Corporate. The Regulated Distribution segment distributes electricity through FirstEnergy’s utility operating companies, serving various customers.

