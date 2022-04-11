RFG Advisory LLC Sells 418 Shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR)

RFG Advisory LLC cut its holdings in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,954 shares of the company’s stock after selling 418 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC owned 0.21% of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF worth $258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 22,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 4,497 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. S.C. Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $515,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 91.8% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtue Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $268,000.

FAAR stock opened at $34.06 on Monday. First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF has a 52 week low of $28.54 and a 52 week high of $37.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.76 and its 200 day moving average is $31.19.

