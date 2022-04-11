The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Shares Bought by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 799 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Robbins Farley LLC acquired a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,211,000. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,966,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 6,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,327,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 101,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares during the last quarter. 56.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $266.64 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $95.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $287.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $318.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1-year low of $248.42 and a 1-year high of $374.20.

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $5.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.49 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 44.71%. Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.61 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.12%.

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 1,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.94, for a total value of $354,746.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael O’hare sold 16,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.88, for a total transaction of $5,078,623.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,816 shares of company stock worth $15,940,998 in the last quarter. Insiders own 12.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $375.00 to $330.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $410.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $338.00 to $317.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Estée Lauder Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $356.71.

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

