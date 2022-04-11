Brokerages Set Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Target Price at $26.71

Shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation, nine have issued a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.71.

MRO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Marathon Oil from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Benchmark cut Marathon Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Marathon Oil from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Marathon Oil from $23.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Marathon Oil from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd.

Marathon Oil stock opened at $25.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.41, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.76. Marathon Oil has a 1-year low of $9.70 and a 1-year high of $26.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.85.

Marathon Oil ( NYSE:MRO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 17.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 116.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. This is a boost from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is 23.14%.

In related news, CAO Rob L. White sold 8,700 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $200,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 86,331 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.36, for a total value of $2,189,354.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,180,065 shares of company stock valued at $29,703,167. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Marathon Oil by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 49,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $805,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 38,818 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 25,438 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 103,446 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

