Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) Receives $32.50 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.50.

Several research firms have recently commented on CODI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Compass Diversified from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Compass Diversified in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley started coverage on Compass Diversified in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Compass Diversified from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

In other news, insider Patrick A. Maciariello acquired 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.29 per share, with a total value of $139,740.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Compass Diversified during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Compass Diversified by 126.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Compass Diversified by 1,032.0% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Compass Diversified in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Compass Diversified in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. 33.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CODI opened at $24.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Compass Diversified has a 12 month low of $21.84 and a 12 month high of $33.31.

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $536.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $508.83 million. Compass Diversified had a return on equity of 19.43% and a net margin of 5.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Compass Diversified will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. Compass Diversified’s dividend payout ratio is presently 192.31%.

Compass Diversified is a private equity firm specializing in add on acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, late stage and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, safety & security, electronic components, food, foodservice.

