Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.55 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.55 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Banco Santander-Chile’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.47 and the highest is $0.67. Banco Santander-Chile posted earnings of $0.54 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Banco Santander-Chile will report full year earnings of $1.96 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.87 to $2.11. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.03 to $2.13. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Banco Santander-Chile.

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. Banco Santander-Chile had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 22.70%. The firm had revenue of $710.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $741.48 million.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Banco Santander-Chile from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Banco Santander-Chile from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Banco Santander-Chile in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Banco Santander-Chile from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Banco Santander-Chile has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.75.

Shares of BSAC stock opened at $21.27 on Friday. Banco Santander-Chile has a 1-year low of $15.37 and a 1-year high of $26.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. The stock has a market cap of $10.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.66.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.909 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 4.27%. Banco Santander-Chile’s payout ratio is 32.55%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BSAC. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile in the second quarter worth about $1,166,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 28.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 54,051 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,074,000 after buying an additional 11,864 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 77.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,063,721 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,137,000 after buying an additional 464,424 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile in the second quarter worth about $411,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 18.7% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,603 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.51% of the company’s stock.

Banco Santander-Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial and retail banking products and services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, Corporate Investment Banking, and Corporate Activities segments. The company offers debit and credit cards, checking accounts, and savings products; consumer, automobile, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; and Chilean peso and foreign currency denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines, as well as mortgage financing services.

