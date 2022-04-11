Brokerages Set Oportun Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPRT) PT at $26.20

Oportun Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPRT – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.20.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OPRT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Oportun Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oportun Financial from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Oportun Financial from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Oportun Financial in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company.

In other news, Director Louis Miramontes sold 5,357 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.76, for a total value of $73,712.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OPRT. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Oportun Financial by 348.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 55,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 43,289 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oportun Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $685,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Oportun Financial by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 31,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oportun Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $314,000. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oportun Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $242,000. 74.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OPRT stock opened at $14.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $450.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.27. Oportun Financial has a 52-week low of $12.65 and a 52-week high of $27.95.

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.10. Oportun Financial had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The business had revenue of $194.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Oportun Financial will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services. It offers personal loans, auto loans, and credit cards. The company serves customers online and over-the-phone, as well as through retail locations. It operates in 24 states in the United States, which include Arkansas, Delaware, Indiana, Kentucky, Mississippi, Montana, North Dakota, New Hampshire, Oregon, South Carolina, South Dakota, and Virginia.

