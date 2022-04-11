BBQ (NASDAQ:BBQ) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

BBQ (NASDAQ:BBQ – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.150-$1.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.930. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NASDAQ BBQ opened at $15.05 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. BBQ has a 12 month low of $9.91 and a 12 month high of $19.75. The company has a market cap of $158.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.39.

BBQ (NASDAQ:BBQ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.12. BBQ had a return on equity of 19.99% and a net margin of 11.63%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BBQ will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BBQ shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of BBQ from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BBQ from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th.

In related news, CEO Jeffery Crivello sold 3,853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total transaction of $59,914.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bryan Lowell Wolff sold 1,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.21, for a total transaction of $29,522.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,579 shares of company stock worth $194,122 in the last 90 days. 43.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BBQ stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BBQ Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBQ – Get Rating) by 215.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,005 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,981 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.57% of BBQ worth $950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 53.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BBQ Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of franchise restaurants. It offers authentic hickory-smoked and off the-grill barbecue favorites, chopped pork, country-roasted chicken, and signature sandwiches and salads. The company was founded on March 29, 2019 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.

