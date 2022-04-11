RFG Advisory LLC Has $303,000 Holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 38.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,793 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 3,859 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 118.6% during the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 50,555 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,094,000 after buying an additional 27,425 shares during the period. JRM Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.4% during the third quarter. JRM Investment Counsel LLC now owns 760,923 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $16,466,000 after acquiring an additional 10,734 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 30.9% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 367,394 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,950,000 after acquiring an additional 86,796 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 0.3% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,195,317 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $47,625,000 after acquiring an additional 7,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Trust Services LTA boosted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 545,483 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $11,979,000 after acquiring an additional 9,250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

EPD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Citigroup lowered shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Enterprise Products Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Enterprise Products Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director John R. Rutherford bought 10,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.72 per share, for a total transaction of $237,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director John R. Rutherford bought 15,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.76 per share, with a total value of $356,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

EPD opened at $26.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.70 and its 200 day moving average is $23.37. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $20.42 and a fifty-two week high of $26.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 1.25.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.02). Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The firm had revenue of $11.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.465 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.05%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.57%.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

