RFG Advisory LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

RFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,707 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VRSK. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 107.8% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,293,778 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $464,582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189,682 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in Verisk Analytics by 292.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,419,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $284,366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058,183 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Verisk Analytics by 53.6% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,746,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $349,749,000 after acquiring an additional 609,325 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Verisk Analytics by 53.0% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,434,397 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $287,268,000 after acquiring an additional 496,843 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in Verisk Analytics by 1,235.0% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 520,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $104,272,000 after acquiring an additional 481,668 shares during the period. 89.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on VRSK shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Verisk Analytics from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Verisk Analytics from $218.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $216.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Verisk Analytics in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $255.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $224.11.

In other news, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.30, for a total transaction of $94,812.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director David B. Wright sold 4,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.46, for a total value of $862,350.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,641 shares of company stock valued at $1,060,950. 2.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:VRSK opened at $219.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a one year low of $167.37 and a one year high of $231.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $197.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $208.21. The stock has a market cap of $35.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.88.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $766.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.51 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 31.34% and a net margin of 22.22%. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This is a positive change from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is currently 30.39%.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

