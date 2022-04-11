First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) Shares Acquired by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,579 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF were worth $822,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CIBR. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,533,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,471,000 after buying an additional 1,072,420 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 5,932.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 641,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,242,000 after buying an additional 630,631 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,999,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,431,000 after buying an additional 483,510 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,955,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,229,000 after buying an additional 339,992 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 54.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 929,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,489,000 after buying an additional 326,070 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ CIBR opened at $51.15 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.60. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a 1-year low of $41.40 and a 1-year high of $56.58.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%.

