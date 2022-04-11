RFG Advisory LLC Has $728,000 Stock Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

RFG Advisory LLC reduced its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 454 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ETN. Covenant Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Eaton by 11.1% during the third quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 3,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its stake in Eaton by 41.6% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Eaton by 1.3% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in Eaton by 17.3% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 11,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734 shares during the period. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton in the third quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.41% of the company’s stock.

ETN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Eaton from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on Eaton from $196.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Barclays dropped their target price on Eaton from $162.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Eaton in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Eaton from $153.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eaton presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.00.

In other Eaton news, Director Sandra Pianalto bought 243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $151.58 per share, with a total value of $36,833.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 11,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,777,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ETN stock opened at $145.18 on Monday. Eaton Co. plc has a fifty-two week low of $137.56 and a fifty-two week high of $175.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $152.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $58.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.20.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.01. Eaton had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 10.92%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This is a positive change from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. Eaton’s payout ratio is currently 60.67%.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

