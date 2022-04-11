RFG Advisory LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $797,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1,064.8% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000.

Shares of VBK stock opened at $239.49 on Monday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $222.50 and a 52-week high of $306.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $242.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $266.48.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

