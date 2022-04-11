RFG Advisory LLC Boosts Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

RFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,065 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 431 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 133 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 861 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 415 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 48 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. 86.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

In other news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.81, for a total value of $3,674,946.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Bedi sold 158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $578.87, for a total value of $91,461.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 46,948 shares of company stock worth $26,914,833. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NOW shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on ServiceNow from $765.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on ServiceNow from $715.00 to $615.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on ServiceNow from $680.00 to $652.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $686.52.

ServiceNow stock opened at $515.60 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $103.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 452.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 1.04. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $448.27 and a 52 week high of $707.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $563.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $606.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.07. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 3.90%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

About ServiceNow (Get Rating)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.