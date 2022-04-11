RFG Advisory LLC Increases Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,045 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the third quarter valued at approximately $338,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of NIKE by 3.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,340,384 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,678,912,000 after buying an additional 543,451 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of NIKE by 55.5% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 636 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of NIKE by 125.9% in the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 610 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the third quarter valued at approximately $11,860,000. 64.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NIKE alerts:

NYSE NKE opened at $128.15 on Monday. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.75 and a 12 month high of $179.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The company has a market capitalization of $202.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $135.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.75.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.16. NIKE had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 43.04%. The firm had revenue of $10.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.19%.

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.39, for a total value of $14,639,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $173.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of NIKE from $190.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $164.00 price target on shares of NIKE and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of NIKE from $202.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.86.

About NIKE (Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.