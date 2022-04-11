Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund (NAZ) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 13th

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAZ – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the investment management company on Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th.

Shares of NAZ stock opened at $12.95 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.04. Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund has a one year low of $12.95 and a one year high of $16.25.

Get Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund by 39.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 153,039 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,449,000 after purchasing an additional 43,635 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 127,227 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 7,972 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 121,739 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 29,985 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 8,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 29,142 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 4,608 shares during the last quarter. 9.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Arizona. The fund invests in municipal securities and other related investments the income, exempt from regular federal and Arizona income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better and having an average maturity of 18.66 years.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.