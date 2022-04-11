RFG Advisory LLC Acquires 2,637 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 55.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,377 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,637 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,377,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,369,000 after acquiring an additional 92,309 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 5.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,696,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,286,000 after buying an additional 283,587 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,964,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,770,000 after buying an additional 14,346 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,510,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,335,000 after buying an additional 27,731 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,439,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,122,000 after buying an additional 15,145 shares during the period.

DVY opened at $128.89 on Monday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $111.53 and a twelve month high of $130.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $125.47 and a 200-day moving average of $122.14.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.888 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. This is a boost from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. This represents a $3.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile (Get Rating)

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

