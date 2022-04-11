General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Acquired by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,171 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,685,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 5.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,285,413 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $241,990,000 after purchasing an additional 69,523 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 10.2% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 26,243 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,437 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 14.8% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,821 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 5.1% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 24,579 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. 85.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on General Dynamics from $235.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Wolfe Research upgraded General Dynamics from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on General Dynamics from $215.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group upgraded General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.00.

In related news, VP William A. Moss sold 2,391 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.17, for a total transaction of $567,073.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

GD stock opened at $242.04 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $67.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.96, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $229.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $212.60. General Dynamics Co. has a 52 week low of $180.88 and a 52 week high of $254.99.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $10.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.69 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 20.35%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.49 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $1.26 per share. This is a boost from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.64%.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

