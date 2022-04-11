Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.040-$0.060 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.120. The company issued revenue guidance of $23.25 million-$23.75 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $23.56 million.Asure Software also updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ ASUR opened at $6.52 on Monday. Asure Software has a one year low of $5.65 and a one year high of $9.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.06.

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.06. Asure Software had a net margin of 4.20% and a negative return on equity of 0.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Asure Software will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Asure Software in a research report on Monday. They issued a hold rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $12.50.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Asure Software by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 243,820 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after purchasing an additional 3,891 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Asure Software by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 139,935 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after buying an additional 3,268 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Asure Software by 1,927.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,331 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 42,144 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Asure Software by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 47,167 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 2,836 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Asure Software by 102.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 40,136 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 20,277 shares during the period. 69.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Asure Software, Inc delivers human capital management solutions through the lens of entrepreneurs and executives with an owner’s mentality. It helps small and mid-sized businesses to develop their human capital and allocate their time, money and technology toward growth. Its solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, Asure HR, and Asure Time & Attendance.

