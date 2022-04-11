BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (MQT) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 13th

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.054 per share by the investment management company on Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th.

MQT opened at $11.85 on Monday. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II has a 12-month low of $11.69 and a 12-month high of $15.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.44.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 223,499 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,241,000 after purchasing an additional 6,861 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 137,756 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $899,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 60,550 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 14,482 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,344 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 3,520 shares during the period. 21.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in municipal debt bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc was formed in September 21, 1992 and is domiciled in United States.

